Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘hypocritical publicity hounds’ who want ‘alone time’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been called out for behaving like “hypocritical publicity hounds” that are demanding to be left alone.
This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.
she said she wanted to be a cartoon princess. Now, thanks to the brilliant minds at 'South Park,' Meghan Markle is one.
Ms also offered insight into the South Park episode that parodied the couple’s desire for privacy, in a piece for the Daily Mail.
In reference to it she added, “Meghan and Prince Harry were savaged as hypocritical publicity hounds who nonetheless demand to be left alone.”
“As the animated Harry and Meghan toddle around the globe, holding placards that read 'STOP LOOKING AT US!' and 'WE WANT OUR PRIVACY!,' their entitlement, stupidity and lack of self-awareness was sliced through by a cartoon talk-show host with, in my view, better questions than Tom Bradby or Anderson Cooper.”
