'RRR' fans slams BAFTA 2023 for NOT nominating the film in any category

RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn

RRR fans bashes BAFTA on Twitter for not giving any nomination to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus this year.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus staring Ram Charan and Jr NTR gained a massive popularity worldwide. It won two awards at the Golden Globes 2023. Furthermore, it has been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards as well. Not being nominated in the BAFTA 2023 has made the audience and fans upset.

Netizens are strongly slamming the British Award show on Twitter. on of them wrote: “BAFTA is a joke. They didn't even nominate RRR and didn't give a single award to maverick.”

Meanwhile another wrote: “It’s a shame that it didn’t get any nominations or awards. BAFTA wasn’t ready for this masterpiece. shame on them.”

Another fan also penned a harsh tweet that read: “Well BAFTA didn't have the courage to even get RRR in any categories. Is the reasoning that RRR shows British ancestors in a bad light? Are u telling the world that there is no elevated artistry in anything that even remotely points out that your past is built on oppression?”

Film RRR is based on the story of two freedom fighters. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles, reports IndiaToday.