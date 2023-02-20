'Pathaan' creates history as it surpasses INR 1000 crore mark worldwide

'Pathaan' witnessed a major incline on February 19

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan continues to set the box office on fire as it achieves a new milestone.

Ever since the film got released, it has been collecting tremendous amount of money from all across the globe. The collection never slowed down even with the release of other films like; Marvel's Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada.

In just 26 days, Pathaan has reached a milestone by surpassing INR 1000 crore mark from all over the globe. The film witnessed a major incline this Sunday due to which it reached to this mark.

On the other hand, Siddharth Anand’s directorial film has also entered the INR 500 crore club domestically. As per the reports, the action-packed project collected 4.30 to 4.50 crore in India this Sunday. Now, the total nationwide count stand at INR 515 crore at the box office.

Reports also claimed that due to the high demand, the exhibitors had to increase the screen count as well on Sunday.

Pathaan features; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padunkone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia in a vital role. The action-thriller movie is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, reports IndiaToday.