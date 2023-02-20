List of key winners at BAFTA Film Awards 2023

The annual BAFTA Film Awards, Britain's highest honours for film, were held in London on Sunday.
Below is a list of the winners in the main categories:
BEST FILM
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
DIRECTOR
Edward Berger, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler, "Elvis"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
DOCUMENTARY
"Navalny"
ANIMATED FILM
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
ORIGINAL SCORE
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Emma Mackey
