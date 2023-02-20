Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bond felt 'energising' despite 'differences'

Prince Harry admits he wanted to meet Meghan Markle sooner in life.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he was taken aback by the actress’s caliber.

He pens: “She was American, I was British. She was well-educated, I was decidedly not. She was free as a bird, I was in a gilded cage. And yet none of these differences felt disqualifying or even important. On the contrary, they felt organic, energizing.”

Harry added: “The contradictions created a sense of: Hey…I know you. But also: I need to know you. Hey, I’ve known you forever. But also: I’ve been searching for you forever. Hey, thank God you’ve arrived. But also: What took you so long.”

Harry and Meghan began dating in 2016. The couple announced their engagement in 2017 and tied the knot a year later.