King Charles’ coronation will feature touching tribute to late Prince Philip

King Charles’ has personally selected the musical programme for his upcoming coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will include a tribute to his late father Prince Philip, per The Sun.

The programme will include 12 new pieces. The medley is designed to showcase a range of different styles and talents from across the UK and the Commonwealth.

Musical theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber will provide an anthem, while Greek Orthodox music will be a heart-warming nod to his late father, who was born in Greece, per the outlet.

The tribute to Duke of Edinburgh will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, who notably put on hit musicals including Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, said he was “incredibly honoured” to be asked to compose for the historic event, per the outlet.

“My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra,” he said. “I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion.”

The news comes after plans for a coronation concert suffered a huge blow as two superstar singers, Adele and Ed Sheeran, declined invitations to perform.

However, the Spice Girls are reportedly holding crunch talks over a reunion for a gig to celebrate the new sovereign.