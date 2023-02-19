Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his promise, sends 100 fans to an all expense paid trip to Manali

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to feature in film 'Kushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay Deverakonda keeps his promise and sends 100 people on an all expense paid trip to Manali.

He promised to send his 100 fans to the snow-capped mountains of Manali. He shared the glimpse of the fans from the plane that have been selected this year for the trip. The video showed all the fans cheering Vijay.



The Liger actor wrote: "Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains! 100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta.”

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in film Liger with Ananya Panday directed by Puri Jagannadh. He played the role of mixed martial arts fighter in the film. The film didn’t perform well at the box office and failed terribly.

At present, Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for another film; a romantic drama named Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, reports IndiaToday.