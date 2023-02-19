Netflix ‘Outer Banks’ showrunners announce series renewal for Season 4

Netflix renewed its action-adventure mystery teen drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season, just five days ahead of Season 3 premiere, per Variety.

The news was announced on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, at a fan event held at Poguelandia, in Huntington Beach, California.

“Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular,” series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement.

“The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

The whole cast, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Rudy Pankow, Austin North and Drew Starkey, surprised the fans at the event with announcement. The attendees were also treated to the first nine-minute preview of Season 3.

The show follows a group of Pogue teenagers who live at The Cut, and are determined to find out what happened to the missing father of the group’s ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father.

Season 1 for the show first premiered in April 2020, quickly catching on with a dedicated audience. The second season debuted in July 2021.

Outer Banks Season 3 is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.