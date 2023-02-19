'RRR' actor Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna dies, Allu Arjun and others offer condolences

Taraka Ratna passed away at 39

Telugu actor Taraka Ratna passes away at the age of 39 after fighting with cardiac issues.

According to the reports, the actor passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru. On January 27, Taraka fainted during a road show in Chittoor, Andra Pradesh. He was survived by daughter and wife Alekhya Reddy.

The news came out as a shock to India and especially to the Telugu film industry. Many actors from the industry mourned the loss of the 39-year old actor.

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun wrote: “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

Meanwhile, heartbroken Mahesh Babu wrote: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief.”

On the other hand, Allari Naresh and Rani Teja also penned down heartfelt condolences for the departed soul.

Actor Taraka Ratna was the grandson of actor and politician NT Rama Rao. He was the son of Nanadamuri Mohana Krishna. Taraka was also cousin to famous RRR actor Jr NTR, reports PinkVilla.