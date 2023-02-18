Cricket fans arrive to watch the first T20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2023. — Online.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will continue in line with the schedule as Friday's attack on the police chief's office was "unrelated to cricket".



"The PSL 8 will continue as planned after it has been established and confirmed that Friday’s incident was an isolated one, which was unrelated to cricket," PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said.



The PCB's statement came to address apprehension regarding the PSL's continuation in the metropolis, as terrorists attacked the Karachi Police Office a day earlier.



The board, in a statement, mentioned that the toss will take place at 6:30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 7pm.

Sethi added that the board has been working very closely with all stakeholders, including local and foreign security experts, who have provided assurances and comfort that the event can proceed as there was no threat to cricket.

He assured that the PCB takes the safety and security of all those involved in the tournament "very seriously". He added that presidential-level security has been provided to the teams and officials to ensure foolproof security for the participating teams and players.

"These unprecedented arrangements are similar to what were in place for international matches that have been highly praised and appreciated by the visiting teams and officials," the statement by the PCB read.

The board further wrote about its commitment to providing complete safety and security to all the participants and, as always, to continue working very closely with the security experts and law enforcement agencies, so that all players and officials are comfortable and looked after.

"So that they can enjoy their stay in Pakistan and continue to entertain the fans and followers with their cricketing skills and talent," the statement mentioned.