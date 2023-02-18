Jennifer Lopez doesn't approve of Ben Affleck's friendship with John Miller

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has issues with her husband Ben Affleck's friendship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend John Miller.

The Shotgun Wedding star is “not a fan” of the Argo actor’s bond with Matt Damon or his brother Casey Affleck either, but Affleck becoming friends with Miller has “really touched a nerve.”

Recently, it was reported that Affleck “likes” Miller and is supportive of his ex-wife dating him, who could become stepdad to his three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with Garner.

A source told Heat Magazine, “Ben’s gone from being standoffish around John to trying to be his buddy, inviting him for workouts, to grab coffee or watch sports.”

The insider said J.Lo has issues with his friendship as she is already struggling to bond with Garner. According to the source, their relationship can be best described as “a cordial ceasefire”.

“Jen’s not much of a fan of any of Ben’s buddies – not even Matt Damon or Ben’s brother Casey. But for him to become friends with John has really touched a nerve,” shared the source.