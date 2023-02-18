Jennifer Lopez doesn't approve of Ben Affleck's friendship with John Miller 

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has issues with her husband Ben Affleck's friendship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s new boyfriend John Miller.
The Shotgun Wedding star is “not a fan” of the Argo actor’s bond with Matt Damon or his brother Casey Affleck either, but Affleck becoming friends with Miller has “really touched a nerve.”
Recently, it was reported that Affleck “likes” Miller and is supportive of his ex-wife dating him, who could become stepdad to his three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with Garner.
A source told Heat Magazine, “Ben’s gone from being standoffish around John to trying to be his buddy, inviting him for workouts, to grab coffee or watch sports.”
The insider said J.Lo has issues with his friendship as she is already struggling to bond with Garner. According to the source, their relationship can be best described as “a cordial ceasefire”.
“Jen’s not much of a fan of any of Ben’s buddies – not even Matt Damon or Ben’s brother Casey. But for him to become friends with John has really touched a nerve,” shared the source.
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reportedly seeking ‘professional help’ to save relationship
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brutally roasted in latest episode of animated series 'South Park'
Prince Andrew wants to ‘follow’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US life blueprint
Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said Monday, the second time she has...
Paul Wesley and estranged wife Ines de Ramon are divorcing because of ‘irreconcilable differences’
Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ forthcoming second season will premiere on March 16th, 2023