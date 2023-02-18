Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s public outlook ‘getting worse’: ‘Now faces of public ridicule!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly managed to become the faces of public ridicule and its ‘getting worse each day’.



This claim has bene issued by Australian journalist Amanda Platell, in her new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, she wrote, “Despite Meghan's bleeding-heart, six-part Netflix docu-series, their popularity has collapsed and 45 per cent of Americans believe they should be stripped of their titles.”



“But it gets worse. They are now the subject of utter ridicule on one of the most popular comedy shows in the U.S. — one watched by the youthful demographic their own Netflix series was aimed at.”

For those unversed, the episode showcases an image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, holding up signs, while they come down from a private jet.

The signs reads, “Stop looking at us!” and “we want our privacy!!".

Not to mention, it also promotes the Duke’s memoir Spare (renamed Waaagh) and according to the writer, are “depicted as self-pitying hypocrites who flaunt their eco-credentials while touring the world in private jets.”