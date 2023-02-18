Prince Harry asked moon not to 'lie to me' ahead of meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry imagined a char with the sky under the influence of drugs.
Recalling the day, the Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ shares that he begged the sky to change his life.
He pens: “I looked from the water to the sky, back and forth. Then I stared directly at the moon. It was speaking to me. Like the bin and the toilet.”
Harry then adds: “What was it saying? That the year ahead would be good. Good how? Something big. Really? Big. Not more of the same? No, something special. Really, Moon? Promise. Please don’t lie to me.”
Harry notes months after the incident, he met wife Meghan Markle.
