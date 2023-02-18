Prince Harry told to enjoy 'real drink' in States over 'typical Brit type'

Prince Harry recalls visiting his friend’s date’s house.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex touches upon attending a party at pal Thomas’ American girlfriend’s abode.
He pens: “My mate Thomas was dating a woman who lived in Los Angeles, so our first stop was her house. She gave a welcome party, invited a small group of friends over. Everyone was on the same page about alcohol—in other words, committed to consuming large amounts in a short time. Where we didn’t agree was which type. The typical Brit, I asked for a gin and tonic. Hell no, the Americans said, laughing.”
He recalls being told: “You’re in the States now, pal, have a real drink. Have a tequila. I was familiar with tequila. But mostly club tequila. Late-night tequila. What I was being offered now was proper tequila, fancy schmancy tequila, and I was being schooled in all the many ways of drinking it. Glasses were floating towards me containing tequila in every form. Neat. Rocks. Margarita. Splash of soda and lime. I drank it all, every drop, and started feeling very bloody good. I thought: I like these Americans. I like them a lot.”
