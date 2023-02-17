Riz Ahmed & Lily James roped in for David Mackenzie upcoming Thriller 'Relay'

Riz Ahmed and Lily James are gearing up to lead David Mackenzie's upcoming thriller Relay.

Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise), Sigma’s Gillian Berrie (Outlaw King) and David Mackenzie, and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), are serving as the producers of Relay.



As per Deadline, Riz Ahmed will play the role of "Tom, a world class 'fixer' who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin."

Lily James will play Tom's client "needing his protection just to stay alive, as the rules quickly start to change."

Mackenzie, who is directing the thriller, received an Oscar nomination for Hell or High Water, and was also behind Netflix’s Outlaw King and Starred Up, starring Jack O’Connell.

