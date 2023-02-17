Rami Malek to play lead in upcoming thriller ‘Amateur’ from ‘Slow Horses’ director

Bohemian Rhapsody famed actor Rami Malek is gearing up to play lead in upcoming thriller Amateur.
James Hawes, 63, who garnered success with Apple TV's series Slow Horses is all set to bring his upcoming thriller for 20th Century, starring Malek.
Reportedly, the project is still in the early stages of production, with the latest screenplay draft written by Gary Spinelli.
Malek is also serving as the executive producer, with Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson producing.
Amateur follows a CIA cryptographer struggling through the aftermath of his wife's death due a terrorist attack in London.
He tries to demand his bosses to intervene and jump on the case, but their conflicting internal priorities stop them from acting.
Malek touched new horizons of success for his role Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
Here is everything that has been revealed so far about the live action One Piece adaptation on Netflix
Austin Butler shared he learned a tip from Ryan Gosling to gain weight to play Elvis Presley
King Charles “simply won’t have the time” to hash things out with Prince Harry
Ed Sheeran joined by Liam Hemsworth for his birthday ahead of his first World tour concert
Here is all there is to know about The Witcher spinoff focusing on The Rats so far
Salim Khan, Helen got married in 1980