‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in March, reports

Jenna Ortega will be hosting one of Saturday Night Live‘s March hosts, along with recent Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, it has been reported.



The Wednesday famed actress will mark her debut on the SNL stage in the same episode, rock band The 1975 will appear as the musical guest.

Prior to that, after the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Kelce will be on the hosting duties of SNL stage on March 4 2023 with Kelsea Ballerini as the musical stage host.

Ortega has been involved in several television series and movies as the lead actress. Her work in the television series Wednesday has gained her immense popularity along with several nominations to her name.

The You actress will next appear in Scream VI, which hits theaters March 10