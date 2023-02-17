The Umbrella Academy Season 4: what we know so far about the Netflix series

Here is everything there is to know about the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy

While filming for the show is currently on going, the director of the show Steve Blackman confirmed on December 14th that the season will only have six episodes.

The name of the first episode has been revealed as well, titled: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want. The episode has been written by Steve Blackman as well as Jesse McKeown. Paco Cabezas and Jeremy Webb are confirmed as directors for Season 4.

While there hasn’t been a lot of information revealed about the plot, Blackman has given some insight into how the characters will be different this season.

Season 3 indeed with all of the siblings and the Sparrows losing their powers, while Reginald is alive and well. Though it seems the lack of powers won’t be the only problem for the Hargreeves, as Blackman explains:

“… the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

The filming is likely to continue until May, with a budget of around $7,000,000 to $10,000,000 for each episode.



