Diana thought Harry would’ve been ‘better equipped’ for role of ‘future King,’ expert

Royal commentator Charles Rae revealed the nickname Princess Diana had for her second born while discussing its hidden meaning.
In a chat with Marie Claire, Rae said that the late Princess of Wales thought the now Duke of Sussex would have been “better equipped” for role of “future King.”
"Both [Princess Diana] and Charles referred to Willam as Wombat when he was much younger. It was given to him by Diana," Rae shared.
"Diana dubbed Harry GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he would have been better equipped for the role as a future king,” the expert added.
He went on to add that Diana used to call him “Good King Harry” in order to make him feel “extra special."
Rae further said that before Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare, he did not know what the brothers’ nicknames for each other were.
"These nicknames are revealed in Spare and are completely new," he said, "Willy is pretty straightforward, but Harold is a mystery as Harry’s correct name is Henry.”
“I suspect it was William just having a little bit of fun with Harry,” he added.
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes the fifth highest grossing film in India
Experts warn Prince Harry should not be hailed as courageous because ‘turned his back on his family’
Angelina Jolie daughter Shiloh has forgiven her dad Brad Pitt for the 'trouble he’s caused,' source
'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan
Audience says that Kartik Aaryan's performance was not even closer to OG Allu Arjun's in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Shahid Kapoor dances with fans on 'Mauja Mauja' in theatre