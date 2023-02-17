Kartik Aaryan returns fees he got for 'Shehzada', says 'film was going through crisis'

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan opened up that he returned his fees that he received for acting in Shehzada.

While speaking in an interview he said that he returned the money that he got for Shehzada because the film was going through some crisis. For the same reason, he had to become a co-producer for the film.

He stated: "For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being)."

"Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, so... both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one's budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget. And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration). And, we are in a good spot, good situation right now, Aaryan said."

With Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan has officially made his debut as a producer, reports HindustanTimes.