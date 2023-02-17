Republic leader expresses resolve as King Charles faces protest

Republic´s leader Graham Smith has expressed his resolve to protest against the royals after King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.
He tweeted, "I asked Charles why he´s wasting money on the coronation. He didn´t want to answer."
"We´re determined to get the message across that it´s OK to protest against the royals," he added.
King Charles III on Thursday encountered a group of anti-monarchy activists while on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London.
A group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.
The demonstration was organised by "Republic", a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.
Republic has also announced it will hold a protest at the coronation on May 6.
Charles was attending a reception at a church to mark Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II´s Platinum Jubilee.
Meghan Markle’s bid for popularity in her own right is reportedly putting Prince Harry at risk of redundancy
Royal experts and commentators believe Prince Harry is no hero but a failson
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has welcomed their fourth child recently
Prince Harry ‘could be wired up for Netflix’ if he attends King Charles coronation, fashion expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make Met Gala debut after bombshell memoir, claims expert
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes the fifth highest grossing film in India