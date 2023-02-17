Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' receives mixed reviews from audience: Take a look

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada hits theatres today; audience gives their reviews about the film.
The film is not receiving any favourable reviews as some termed Shehzada as Kartik's failure, while some think that he had the perfect comic timing and his acting was very balanced.
Some fans are saying that he needs to stops starring in remakes. Some say that he was not even close to OG Allu Arjun.
Rohit Dhawan’s directed film has received mixed reviews on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets:
Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars actors Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav among others. Kartik worked as a producer in the film along with Aman Gill, Bhushan Kumar and Allu Arvind, reports IndiaToday.
'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan
