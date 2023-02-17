 
close
Friday February 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry ‘needs to fill coffers’ because King Charles’ pocket is ‘no longer open’

Royal experts and commentators believe Prince Harry is no hero but a failson

By Web Desk
February 17, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being ridiculed for needing bombshell tell-alls to ‘keep the coffers’ lined.

This claim has been issued by author, CJ Pearson, a Prageru personality, in his opinion piece.

The piece in question has been shared to Newsweek and talks about Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.

The author began by saying, “Media contracts and book deals go a long way now that the coffers of the Royal Family are no longer available to them for the picking.”

“But my anger doesn't lie with Harry,” the writer added. “As a husband and father of two, he has a family to provide for; he has to do what he has to do. My grievance lies with a society that wishes to turn this failson into a hero.”