Prince Harry ‘needs to fill coffers’ because King Charles’ pocket is ‘no longer open’

Prince Harry is being ridiculed for needing bombshell tell-alls to ‘keep the coffers’ lined.
This claim has been issued by author, CJ Pearson, a Prageru personality, in his opinion piece.
The piece in question has been shared to Newsweek and talks about Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.
The author began by saying, “Media contracts and book deals go a long way now that the coffers of the Royal Family are no longer available to them for the picking.”
“But my anger doesn't lie with Harry,” the writer added. “As a husband and father of two, he has a family to provide for; he has to do what he has to do. My grievance lies with a society that wishes to turn this failson into a hero.”
