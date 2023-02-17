King Charles inherited a diamond worth over £392 million

Following the death of his mother, King Charles III became the owner of the stunning Cullinan Diamond.
According to express.co.uk, the piece is the largest gem-quality diamond ever found and was gifted to King Edward VII for his birthday by the South African Government in 1907.
The outlet said the piece is worth over £392 million ($400 million) in modern currency and was so large it had to be cut down into nine smaller diamonds before they were used to create some stunning jewellery for the Royal Family, including the crown Queen Consort Camilla.
"The worth of the stone would be an estimated USD 400 million in the current market," said Goldsmith Chante Nieuwhof while talking to express.co.uk.
