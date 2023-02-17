John Wick reunites with allies, uncovers old friends have turned into foes in new trailer

A new trailer for Keanu Reeves' highly anticipated film John Wick was released on Thursday..

Reeves reprises his role in the franchise’s fourth installment. Wick’s latest adventure follows the retired assassin as he travels from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin to fight against the world’s most powerful players in the criminal underworld. As he faces off with new enemies, Wick reunites with some allies and uncovers that old friends have turned into foes.

Director Chad Stahelski has teased that the latest installment is the franchise’s longest film to date, and revealed “Chapter 4” will explore the mythology behind the Continental Hotel — the refugee location for the assassins and focal point for the “John Wick” franchise.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters on March 24.



