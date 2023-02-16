Camilla faces wrath from Harry and Meghan's fans

Camilla, who tested positive for Covid after coming down with cold-like symptoms, has faced brutal backlash from haters seemed to be impressed with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's narrative about the Queen Consort.



Reacting to the news about King Charles' wife's diagnosis, some users broadcasted their vitriol on Twitter, comparing the Covid-stricken Queen to a horse and cow while cruelly stating they hope she does not recover.

The Queen Consort Camilla received a barrage of hate on Twitter with the Daily Express’s Royal correspondent Richard Palmer condemning the abuse as “toxic” and “disgraceful”, suggesting Prince Harry's recent book and docu-series might have incited the hatred.

Several nasty comments aimed at Camilla emerged on social media with the Queen Consort being compared to animals. Some have grossly speculated which ailment the Queen Consort — who wed King Charles III in 2005 — is suffering from.