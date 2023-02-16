Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds have 'adjusted well' after welcoming baby no. 4

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are happy after welcoming their baby no. 4 earlier this week, revealed an insider.

As reported by Us Weekly, the power couple “couldn’t be more thrilled right now” and have “adjusted well” following the birth of their baby.

“They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever,” the source said before adding that the duo’s daughters are “so sweet” and “they all want to hold and cuddle the baby.”

Lively and Reynolds, who are parents to three girls James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully.”

“It’s a very happy time for all of them,” the insider said, adding that the duo has become “more united and supported of each other than ever.”

Lively announced the arrival of the sixth member of their family via cryptic social media post.

The Gossip Girl alum, announced the arrival in an indirect post that showed off that she no longer had a baby bump.

The post in question is a collection of images featuring all the food Lively ate at her mother-in-law’s house.