Jonathan Majors almost 'walked out' from Marvel execs meeting

Jonathan Major opened up on an incident where he nearly walked out from a meeting with Marvel executives because they made him wait too long.

According to Deadline, the Creed star said, "I hope this doesn't bite me in the *, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting]," Majors continued. "This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school, and I'm running around town, and I'm sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way, and I don't want to waste nobody's time. So I got in there and they're just busy. And I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.'"



However, the 33-year-old almost left the building. "I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come," the actor added.

"We got in the room, and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there's no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive."

The Ant-Man star went to extreme lengths to prepare for the role, ripping up, consuming 6,100 calories per day and lifting a couple of times a day.