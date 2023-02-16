Rihanna calls out paparazzi for taking photos of her baby without consent, ‘it just feels icky’

File footage

Rihanna called out paparazzi for violating her privacy when it comes to sharing photos and videos of her nine-month-old son.

In a new cover story for British Vogue’s March 2023 issue, the pop icon detailed her concerns about navigating motherhood and protecting her son from the spotlight.

Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, recalled one moment when paparazzi clicked her son’s pictures without her consent.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” adding that, “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

The Diamonds singer expressed her anger and said, “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Riri addressed the situation and said, “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage,” adding that “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna and British Vogue shared some super cute snaps of the 9-month-old baby in their latest feature.

In December, RiRi posted a clip of the then 7-month-old grabbing her phone, which has since been watched millions of times.