Aditya Roy Kapur deals with an awkward moment with fan at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur's series 'The Night Manager' is set to release on February 17

Amidst the premiere of series The Night Manager, actor Aditya Roy Kapur dealt with an awkward moment with a female woman.

The shutter bags shared a video where the actor can be seen gracefully interacting with his fans. While he was meeting them, a woman came forward requesting to take a picture with him. Aditya took pictures with her.

Later on, the female fan tried to forcefully kiss him on the cheek. Kapur felt awkward and pulled her away once but she again attempted to kiss him. He dealt with the situation like a gentleman by slowly distancing the woman away from him. Eventually, she kissed his hand before he left in his car.

All the fans on social media are bashing the woman for making the actor uncomfortable in public. They called it 'pure harassment.'



One of the social media users wrote: “Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" while another wrote: “This is too much, what is wrong with women why so damn crazy." Aditya’s another fan wrote: “If a man did the same, the post would be different.”

Aditya Roy Kapur is marking his OTT debut with series The Night Manager that also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The thriller series is set to release on Friday .i.e. February 17, reports News18.