Kareena Kapoor on working in Hollywood films: 'I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling'

Kareena Kapoor to star in 'The Devotion of Suspect X' next

Kareena Kapoor talks about working in Hollywood, also reveals that she won't mind working with actor Ryan Gosling.

During an interview, she spoke about the collaboration between Hollywood and Bollywood.

"People from here are going to Hollywood, hoping that a lot of actors from the west would come here, we would be equally honoured and excited.”

She revealed: “I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do a film in Hollywood. I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But, Marvel comes here."

Amidst the conversation, Kareena also responded to why she never did an action film.

"But I, personally, haven’t done something like that, like a cool assassin or spy, because I am always shying away from the action. Somehow, I don’t know if I would be able to do action, but I know I will be good at it. You never know, now I am giving my voice, next maybe, you don’t know."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is shooting for Hansal Mehta next untitled crime drama film. She will also features in The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew, reports PinkVilla.