Anti-monarchy group to protest against King Charles in Bedfordshire

Anti-monarchy group Republic said it plans to stage what it called “a limited protest” when King Charles visits Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, tomorrow to mark its new city status.
The group was criticized for announcing the protest against the monarch by hundreds of royal fans online.
Republic is a British republican pressure group advocating the replacement of the United Kingdom's monarchy with a de jure parliamentary republic.
The group has also announced that "On 6th May the eyes of the world will be on the coronation. This is the moment we make our objection loud, visible and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic."
