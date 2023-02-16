 
Wednesday February 15, 2023
Princess Eugenie 'breaking' code after closeness to Prince Harry

By Web Desk
February 16, 2023
Princess Eugenie 'breaking' code after closeness to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie has seemingly challenged the Royal Family after taking stand for Prince Harry, says expert.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe writes how Eugenie's attendance at the 2021 Super Bowl event with the Duke of Sussex upset her family.

Speaking to OK!, he said: “The royals have stayed quite consistent and firm when it comes to Harry and Meghan, as we’ve seen.

“Eugenie is breaking ranks from the rest of the royals by being seen so publicly to endorse Harry and Meghan in their new life.

“It endorses what they said about the royals," he adds