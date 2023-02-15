Ryan Reynolds opens up about Emma Corrin’s addition to the Deadpool family

Ryan Reynolds has recently announced one more addition to the Deadpool family.



On Tuesday, Reynolds, who will reprise his lead role, took to Twitter and posted a photo of The Crown star Emma Corrin along with a caption.

“New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin!” he tweeted.

Reynolds confirmed that Corrin, who played Diana in The Crown’s season four, is going to feature in the upcoming third instalment of the movie.

For the unversed, Corrin, who recognises as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, is presently playing the lead character in an adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando.

Corrin’s addition in the third Deadpool movie was followed by Reynolds’ announcement about Hugh Jackman, who would also reprise his role as Wolverine.

This is the first Deadpool movie after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox reported via Independent.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 will release in theatres on September 6, 2024.