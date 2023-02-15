Nora Fatehi all set to feature in film 'Madgaon Express': Reports

Nora Fatehi was last seen in song 'Manike' from 'Thank God'

Reportedly, Nora Fatehi has been locked to play the main lead in Kunal Khemu directorial debut movie Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express is a film announced by Kunal in August 2022. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Farhan’s Excel Entertainment.

Sources shared a little detail about the plot of the film, added: “It’s a fun film and a fun character for Nora, different from all that she has done before. She has already completed shooting for her part and is excited to see how audience reacts to seeing her in a complete new avatar. Over the years, she has built a name for herself in the music video space and is now all ready to exercise her acting chop in Madgaon Express,”

“It’s a proper ensemble comedy with acclaimed actors coming on board. The film will release sometime this year and all the announcements shall be made in the weeks to come by.”

Meanwhile, Nora has managed to make herself a prominent part of the Indian film industry. She acted in numerous films like; Bharat, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Street Dancer 3D.

Nora Fatehi has film 100% in the pipeline alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham. The film is set to hit theatres this year, reports PinkVilla.