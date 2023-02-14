Rihanna makes big announcement about her music career

Rihanna, who enthralled music lovers with her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, has added to the fans' excitement as she revealed that her new music would soon be out.

The 34-year-old singer, Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, has mesmerised fans as she gave them an update on when they can expect any new material from her.

They are waiting,” Rihanna told Good Morning America. She added: "I’m excited to actually put new music out but I don’t have any updates for you on that yet."

The Grammy winner took to the stage on Sunday (12 February) for a spectacular Super Bowl halftime show, performing many of her well-loved songs - which left fans wondering when they could expect new ones to be released.



She performed her hits like "We Found Love," "Where Have You Been," "Diamonds" and "Work," and even hinted she was pregnant during the performance, which was buzzing on social media Sunday.



Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky, who are the proud parents of a nine-month-old boy, are reportedly expecting another child together.