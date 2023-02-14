Selena Gomez’s reaction to Hailey Bieber’s shady video speculated to be about singer

Selena Gomez has recently reacted to a fan’s video in which she implied that Hailey Bieber seemingly targeted the singer over body-shaming issue.



Earlier in January, the Calm Down hit-maker was slammed by trolls over her vacation photos, which went viral. In the images, the singer could be seen coming out of the water in a white bikini.

At the time, some users body-shamed her for gaining weight. Interestingly, Hailey also posted a TikTok at the same time in which she was seen mouthing the words, “And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right.”

In the video, the TikToker fan, who captured the since-deleted video from Hailey, claimed that Justin Bieber’s wife tried to throw shade on Selena over her bikini photos.

The TikToker also pointed out how Hailey requested Selena to ask her fans not to abuse her in the light of Justin Bieber case.

Meanwhile, Selena responded to the TikTok’s clip and commented, “It’s ok!”

“I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!” she added.