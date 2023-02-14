King Charles has no plan to reconcile with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could attend King Charles III's coronation but reconciliation talks are unlikely, according to a new report.

The Royal family would reportedly invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the King's coronation in May, but peace talks between the two parties remain unlikely as the couple's relationship with the Firm seems to be beyond repair.

“Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that," a royal source told the Daily Mail.



However, it is unlikely that any peace talks to be held between them during the King's historic event as Prince William and other senior royals are quite reluctant to give the Sussexes another chance after their bombshells against the palace.

"And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the royal family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather,” according to the source.

