Victoria Beckham celebrates 26 years of love with husband David Beckham on Valentine’s Day

Victoria Beckham gave a lovely Valentine’s Day tribute to hubby David Beckham on Instagram by sharing their exotic throwback photos from the couple’s early days of dating.
In the shared photos, the couple can be seen posing at an exotic location, while hugging each other. The British fashion designer was dressed up in a floral tank top, which she paired up with black trousers.
While her now-husband and the former footballer wore a white tank top with a pair of khaki bottoms.
“26 years and still my Valentine, I love you so much @davidbeckham (heart emojis) kisses” the former singer, 48, wrote in the caption.
This heartfelt tribute came soon after David Beckham shared a lovely throwback picture of the couple from their early dating period to shower love on wife Victoria Beckham.
David captioned his post, “Happy Valentines to my valentine. We Love You @victoriabeckham... @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”
The two are married to each other since almost 24 years, and they share 4 children. Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James, Cruz David and daughter Harper Seven.
