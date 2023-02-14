 
Tuesday February 14, 2023
David Beckham wishes wife Victoria on Valentine’s Day with romantic throwback snap

David Beckham posted an adorable snap with wife Victoria from the early days of their romance

By Web Desk
February 14, 2023

File footage 

David Beckham continues to set adorable relationship goals as he wished his wife Victoria Beckham a happy Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post.

The former English football legend, 47, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the pair enjoying a romantic candle light dinner.

Celebrating their long-lasting love, David penned a heartfelt caption alongside the memorable picture and left the internet in awe.

“Happy Valentines to my valentine,” David began. “We Love You @victoriabeckham..” and added red heart emoticons.

The Manchester United player also tagged their children @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven in the caption.

David’s post garnered love and best wishes in no time. The fashion designer, 48, also commented on her husband’s post, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love u all so much too!!! Xx” and added a string of red heart icons.

David and Victoria tied the knot on July 4, 1999.