David Beckham wishes wife Victoria on Valentine’s Day with romantic throwback snap

David Beckham continues to set adorable relationship goals as he wished his wife Victoria Beckham a happy Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt post.
The former English football legend, 47, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of the pair enjoying a romantic candle light dinner.
Celebrating their long-lasting love, David penned a heartfelt caption alongside the memorable picture and left the internet in awe.
“Happy Valentines to my valentine,” David began. “We Love You @victoriabeckham..” and added red heart emoticons.
The Manchester United player also tagged their children @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven in the caption.
David’s post garnered love and best wishes in no time. The fashion designer, 48, also commented on her husband’s post, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love u all so much too!!! Xx” and added a string of red heart icons.
David and Victoria tied the knot on July 4, 1999.
