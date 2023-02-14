Kareena Kapoor after Pathaan's success: 'Happy to see the industry moving in the right direction'

Kareena Kapoor says 'Good movies are what viewers want to see'

Kareena Kapoor says she is happy to see the industry moving in the right direction.

Previously when her film Laal Singh Chaddha was awaiting to release, it faced a huge backlash as the audience demanded for a boycott of the film. Due to the boycott trend, her film failed to perform well at the box office. At that time Kareena stated: “If you do not want to watch our movies, do not come to the theatres, no one is forcing you”



But after the release and success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Bebo’s opinion seems to have softened a bit.

She says: “People seek entertainment. Good movies are what viewers want to see. The audience only anticipates entertainment from a good story. People are exhibiting interest in visiting theatres now that the Corona era is over,” she said. “We are seeing a new crop of writers who work on new stories. After all, content is king and I am happy to see the industry moving in the right direction.”

As per News 18, Kareena Kapoor is nowadays dubbing for Marvel’s Westlanders. She is lending her voice for the character of Black Widow in Hindi for the film.