Kartik Aaryan on selection of films: 'There is no secret formula to it'

Kartik Aaryan has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and 'Aashiqui 3' in the pipeline

Actor Kartik Aaryan shares his logic that he uses while selecting film, says there is no secret formula.

While talking to ETimes, Kartik said that there is no secret formula to it. He revealed that he takes a gut call while selecting a film.

"It sometimes feels unreal but there is no secret formula to it…I take a gut call on my films as per what I would like to watch as the audience.”

So far in his career, Aaryan has done seven films out of which six have managed to become commercially profitable. Not just that they have been recognized as blockbusters.

Film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that starred him the lead role turned out to be a blockbuster in the post-pandemic era. Somehow, it became a huge source of revival of the crashing Bollywood industry. The film featured top actors of the film industry including Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and others.

Later on, the Luka Chuppi actor became a globally acclaimed actor on the OTT platform with the release of his thriller film Freddy.

At present, the 32-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan alongside the gorgeous Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan further has Aashiqui 3 and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.