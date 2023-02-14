Prince William has 'reservations' as 'non-existent' Harry could attend coronation

Prince William wants Prince Harry to stay away from King Charles III coronation.

The Prince of Wales, as per a source, has a sour relationship with his younger brother and would rather he and his wife not attend the May event.

The source told the Daily Beast: "You can understand why William has his reservations about Harry attending King Charles’ Coronation."

They said: "The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven’t spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.

"If it was William’s Coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the list. It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done."