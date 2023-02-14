Prince William, Kate Middleton to stun fans at BAFTA awards this year

Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly attend the 2023 BAFTA awards next week after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years.



The new Prince of Wales, who's also the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hasn't attended the awards since 2020.

William and Kate missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip. However, last year, they were also absent from the ceremony.

A BAFTA spokesperson has reportedly said at the time that this was due to “diary constraints.”

Now, it's being reported that the royal couple would stun the royal fans with their presence at the awards show. Princess charlotte's parents know that their fans want to see them at the star-studded event.

The 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFAs, will be held on 19 February 2023, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2022.

