Royal family gives 'tried and tested' response to Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family has avoided to react to claims of Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare.
During her conversation with Time magazine, The New Royals author Katie Nicholl said: “Dignified silence is a tried and tested format.”
“The palace is reluctant to engage at any level because once they do, it just fuels the narrative,” she said.
“Harry has made so many allegations it’s almost impossible to address everyone,” Nicholl continued.
The expert explained that the firm’s silence seems to be “a sensible strategy” as it’s Harry whose reputation is taking a hit.
Nicholl noted that Queen “only responded when she absolutely had to and it was often short and succinct.”
Meanwhile, Tim Jotischky – a director at The PHA Group said: “Sometimes the hardest thing in PR is to tell a client that the right course of action is to say nothing when your reputation is under attack.”
“The understandable reaction is to hit back, but it can often be the best advice,” he added.
Rihanna joined her pals as she celebrated special day after Super Bowl backstage
Billie Eilish and Jessie Rutherford spotted coming out of the Super Bowl game
Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt MIL ka Dil
HBO Max announced that 'Gossip Girl' reboot will not be moving forward as it had been cancelled
Netflix brings new releases in the week of the 13th to 19th February 2023
Prince William was left "gobsmacked" by Prince Harry's decision