Sam Asghari proving to be doting husband amid Britney Spears alleged health struggles

Sam Asghari is proving himself as the best husband while Britney Spears struggles with alleged health-related issues.

A close pal of the popstar told Daily Mail that the aspiring actor is doing everything he can to make her happy as her depression has triggered because of her sons’ refusal to meet her.

“Sam has really stepped up for her, he has been there for her, and is trying to make her happy, he tells her he will do anything to make her happy,” the friend told the outlet.

“At first I didn't know if he was good for her, but he has really come around and he is by her side, and I can tell he really loves her and wants her out of this funk. He is a decent guy,” the insider added.

Further dishing on her mental health, the source said her depression, in part, has been triggered because her boys, Sean and Preston’s hurtful behaviour with her.

The friend said Spears’ behaviour has always been “childlike” which is easily mistaken for “craziness,” adding, “People keep saying she is losing it, but she has always been like that.”

“Ever since I have known her, she has been extremely playful, like a kid,” added the source. “The thing that most people do not know about Britney is she is still like a child, like a 12-year old girl.”

“She is not very adult-like. She must have had trauma at 12, because she is stuck in that maturity frame,” the friend said while admitting that even though Spears has “outbursts sometimes like a child but she is not going crazy.”

“She has always been different, but it was hidden before. Now it is getting out how quirky she is,” the outlet shared.