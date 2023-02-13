Queen Consort Camilla calls off West Midlands visit due to ‘seasonal illness’

Queen Consort Camilla called off her visit to West Midlands on Tuesday due to a ‘seasonal illness’, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

King Charles III’s wife was slated to visit Southwater in Telford, Shropshire and celebrate Elmhurst Ballet School’s 100th anniversary. She was also scheduled to meet staff and representatives from local outreach and voluntary groups.

However the 75-year-old was forced to postpone her visit, the palace spokesman said before adding that Camilla is hoping to get well before Thursday and join her husband at Milton Keynes.

Meanwhile, the couple is all geared up to be in the spotlight during Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey on a Saturday morning, helmed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Buckingham Palace added that the coronation will be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry”.