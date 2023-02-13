Rihanna’s fans laud her for incorporating 'Fenty' beauty moment during Super Bowl performance

Rihanna has recently been commended by her fans, calling her an “icon” for having a beauty touch-up moment during her Super Bowl halftime show performance on February 12.
The Umbrella hit-maker could be seen finding time to “fix” her make-up using her own brand Fenty Beauty while performing on halftime show.
Following her amazing performance, the Work singer’s fans took to Twitter and shared their reaction to her “beauty gimmick” during Super Bowl.
One user wrote, “The best commercial in this entire Super Bowl.”
“Rihanna checking her make up in the middle of her Super Bowl performance. Icon,” another said.
Other mentioned, “She did not top up her make up LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL SHE PROMO THANK U.”
“I’m sorry but, Rihanna doing her make-up during the #SuperBowl has me sent. I love it,” penned the singer’s fan.
Someone stated, “Rihanna really gave us small Fenty make up tutorial hahahahaha #SuperBowl.”
Meanwhile, the songstress’ team disclosed that she is pregnant with her second baby following her Super Bowl performance.
