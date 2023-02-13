Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani groove to Burj Khalifa at their wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a star-studded reception at St Regis Mumbai on Sunday which was attended by big names from B-town including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and others.
An inside video of the star-studded party has appeared online which shows newly weds grooving to Burj Khalifa inside a hall covered in red light. The song is from Akshay Kumar, Kiara starrer Laxmi and is fairly popular among the masses.
Kiara opted for a black and white gown whereas Sidharth chose to wear all black with a glittery coat. Kiara completed her look with a diamond and emerald three-layered necklace. Earlier, the couple was seen grooving on Kala Chashma which is a popular song from Sidharth’s movie.
