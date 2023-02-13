Hugh Jackman teases Ryan Reynolds for upcoming 'Deadpool 3'

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is throwing shades on Ryan Reynolds after getting in shape for the upcoming Deadpool 3.

The 54-year-old shared photos on social media doing heavy lifts with a personal trainer. Meanwhile, Jackman tagged Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and captioned, "He's only 46. I'm older. But it's not a competition. #bethlewisfit @VancityReynolds."

The Logan star is infamous for his grueling training regime for his movies. He is currently working on an intense training routine to prepare for the mutuant film.

Previosuly, Jackman was accused of taking juice to boost his physique.

The star, though, denied never getting steroids help, adding he gets into the shape the "old-school way."

"I love my job, and I love Wolverine – I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told, anecdotally, what the side effects are of that, and I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just do it the old-school way."